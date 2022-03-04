Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) by 308.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newegg Commerce were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEGG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newegg Commerce stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

