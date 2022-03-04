Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,751 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

