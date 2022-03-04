Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Danone in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($57.30) to €56.00 ($62.92) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of DANOY opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Danone has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

