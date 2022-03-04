HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 255.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 491.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,068 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.82 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

