HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $438.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.25. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Profile (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.