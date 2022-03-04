HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 162,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

