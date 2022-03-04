Craig Hallum Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $40.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

