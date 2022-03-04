Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLTR shares. dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Kaltura alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaltura by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kaltura by 40,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kaltura by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kaltura by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $2.07 on Friday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.