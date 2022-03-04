PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PetroChina by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PetroChina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PetroChina by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

