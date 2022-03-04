PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Shares of PTR stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69.
About PetroChina (Get Rating)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
