Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) recently:

3/3/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00.

3/1/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$90.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.75 to C$100.00.

2/25/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $88.00.

2/14/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$98.00.

2/3/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

1/28/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

1/18/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $52.79 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

