JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $107.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.07.

NYSE:BBY opened at $110.14 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.01. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

