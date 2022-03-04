Compass Point Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $200.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $178.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.69 and its 200 day moving average is $255.14. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

