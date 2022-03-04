Cowen Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $85.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Domo by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Domo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $3,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

