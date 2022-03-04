Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $269.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 26.77%. Research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

