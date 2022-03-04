Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 85,864 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,864 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 147.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth $622,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 141.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

