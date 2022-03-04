Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmmi during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmmi by 346.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 312,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmmi by 319.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,317 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAMI opened at $0.17 on Friday. Farmmi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Farmmi, Inc is a agricultural e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platform for agricultural products. The firm manages an industry chain of Internet marketing for agriculture products with agricultural technology research and development, family farm development, and product processing.

