Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 11,709 ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

Shares of ABVC opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.