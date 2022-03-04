The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 11,051 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 147,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.50. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

