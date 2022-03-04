Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

