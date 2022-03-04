Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 46,200 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 million, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

