AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter valued at $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGRI stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

