Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target to $54.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NWN. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $56.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.