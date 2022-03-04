SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

