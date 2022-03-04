SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $31.44.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.
About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
