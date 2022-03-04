Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the January 31st total of 727,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aptorum Group stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 67,058 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aptorum Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptorum Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

