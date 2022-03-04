ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
