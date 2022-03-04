Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,173 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $117,340 over the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

