Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dorchester Minerals worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

