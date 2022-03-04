First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,633 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bank were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.