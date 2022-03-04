Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 27,572 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 3,313.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 185,508 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of LG Display by 155.7% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 110,827 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 1,739.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

NYSE LPL opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LG Display Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.