Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.86 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.30.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.