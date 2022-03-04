LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.
Shares of LYTS opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 490.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
About LSI Industries (Get Rating)
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
