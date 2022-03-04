LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 490.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.