Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE MAIN opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

