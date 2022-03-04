Builders FirstSource, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.17 Per Share (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.17 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

NYSE BLDR opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

