Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 158,746 shares of company stock valued at $490,944 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.