Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.04) to GBX 3,061 ($41.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,576 ($34.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,065.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,172.44.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

