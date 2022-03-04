Colabor Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Colabor Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Shares of GCL opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. Colabor Group has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$78.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

