Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nicholas Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,210 shares of company stock valued at $162,277. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NICK stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.