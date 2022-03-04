scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of scPharmaceuticals worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $144.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

