BlackRock Inc. Purchases 116,045 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $45,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $1.33 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

