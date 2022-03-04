BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,828 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 16.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

ISDR stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

