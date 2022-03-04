BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

