BlackRock Inc. Sells 21,997 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 306,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYMX stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

