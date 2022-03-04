Walter J. Bennett Sells 95,013 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $32.94.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

