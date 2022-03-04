John Hopmans Sells 36,198 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

