Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $120.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.