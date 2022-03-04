Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) EVP Sells $5,815,455.80 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $116.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

