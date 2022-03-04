Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) & Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Financial Analysis

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01% Village Farms International -1.71% -0.57% -0.40%

1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shineco and Village Farms International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 10.95 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Village Farms International $170.09 million 2.68 $11.61 million ($0.04) -129.47

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shineco and Village Farms International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Farms International 0 0 5 1 3.17

Village Farms International has a consensus price target of $18.79, indicating a potential upside of 262.77%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Shineco.

Risk and Volatility

Shineco has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Shineco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The Cannabis segment covers the production and supply of cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally through Pure Sunfarms. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in 1987 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

