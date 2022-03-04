American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) versus Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Head to Head Review

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.51 $43.53 million $4.01 9.49 Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.69 $18.33 million $5.45 10.44

American National Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southern First Bancshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American National Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 37.26% 12.56% 1.37% Southern First Bancshares 38.33% 17.58% 1.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats American National Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment provides mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment is comprised of compensation and benefits for certain members of management and interest on parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

