Analyzing Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Rivals

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lion Electric to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lion Electric and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 6 0 2.50 Lion Electric Competitors 181 706 1004 20 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $15.94, suggesting a potential upside of 101.57%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.75%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -14.65 Lion Electric Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.22

Lion Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s rivals have a beta of 0.11, suggesting that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lion Electric rivals beat Lion Electric on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

