Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.19. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

DY stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,256,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.